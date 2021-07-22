Scanty Hair Looks Good If You Treat Them Right

We all have our hair issues but if your hairs are scanty then problems are a bit more. As we get older our hair starts to lose volume and thickness. Over time, some hair follicles stop producing hair, and hair shafts become even finer. But always remember that there is a difference between this sort of thinning and having a naturally fine hair texture.

If your problem is the former, you’ve come to the right place because here are few tips for scanty hair.

Opt for mild products

It is important to remember that healthy, strong, thick hair can come from a healthy scalp. While selecting hair care products for scanty hair, lookout for a product that improves blood circulation, adds volume, strengthens hair follicles, and promotes hair growth.

Shampoo and Conditioner

Duo Love beauty and planet coconut water and mimosa flower volume and bounty shampoo + conditioner combo. First thing first, it’s a clean beauty brand which means it has no hair baddies like silicones, parabens, or dye. All its ingredients are ethically sourced and the bottles are made out of 100% recycled plastic. The star ingredient of this duo is of course coconut water that helps strengthen the roots of your hair as well as improves the blood circulation in the scalp region where hair follicles reside. It is also a natural source of proteins and is rich in anti-oxidants, lauric acid, and essential nutrients which will help your hair follicles increase in size also allowing the hair strands to grow back stronger, thicker, and longer.

Plus, the experience of using both these products on my hair is super refreshing. Thanks to the exotic fragrance of the Moroccan mimosa flower.

Dry Your Hair With Care

After you’ve used the right shampoo and conditioner, you must be careful with how you dry your hair. Squeeze out your excess water. Use a soft towel to absorb the remaining water and while your hair is wet don’t even think of brushing it. That’s because when damp hair is combed it stretches. Unfortunately, when hair is stretched, it doesn’t snap back like shape like a rubber band. Instead, the stretching deforms the cuticles causing cuticle edges to lift and crack. So wait for your hair to dry completely.

Avoid Styling Tools

Don’t use styling tools. If you are styling your hair then use a heat protectant. Massage your hair and scalp to improve blood circulation.