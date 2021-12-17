Scarcity of Young Role Models in Bollywood

(Before you read please note that this is in no way a form of age- shaming or anything of that sort. So I really hope you understand what I'm trying to say)

To begin with, a role model is a huge word to describe a celebrity, yet it is a well-known fact that celebrities in India are idolized by certain individuals. But, on some levels it is good. Priyanka Chopra once said that the kind of stardom that celebrities experience in India is like nowhere else. But unfortunately if I have to name these people, none of them are below 30 years of age to be very honest.

We have actors like the Khans who are quite different in terms of cinematic consistency, but if you put your personal bias against them away, none of them has given a clean smash film in the last five years on average. And then we have actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn who are good in their craft but are just churning out films for the sake of doing it because they probably are at their last stage of being a hero.

Then there are the supposedly "young actors" like Ranbir, Ranveer, and Shahid; all three are excellent actors, but that's about it. They're approaching 40, and there aren't many younger actors to compare them to. A name that I can think of is Vicky Kaushl who is good but is near 35.

And when it comes to actresses, the last time some new actresses really looked credible and had genuine fanbase was among Alia, Shraddha, Parineeti, etc. Post that, it makes me sad to say, but none of them shines. There will be people who'll say Tripti or Mrunal or others but honestly they aren't any popular compared to the ones above. And Sara or Janhvi aren't half as talented or don't have a screen presence.

While in the world, we have people beginning from 20 years of age literally being favourites of people like Timothee Chalamet, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and many others.

Why does Shah Rukh Khan have less followers than Shraddha and someone else, when the guy is over 55 and hasn't had a big film in years? Certainly, he leaves a legacy behind, but it is now BEHIND him. Individuals between the ages of 17 and 30 are greatly influenced by social media, and most of the others I know including myself, coming under these age groups don't care about the Khans or Kumars or people like them.

Just look at how little effort Akshay puts in, and you'll see why Bollywood is losing its grip, and even music that was once so popular is now just plain. American shows, regional music such as Punjabi, and South Indian films from tollywood, mollywood etc.(I apologise if that's incorrect) are all gaining popularity.

No matter how hard I try, I can't think of a single Indian actor under the age of 25 who has earned a name for himself/herself.