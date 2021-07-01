Celebrity Beauty Brands vs. Clinical Skincare Brand: What do you vote for?

Scarlett Johansson revealed that she was very fascinated to launch her skincare range since childhood. Her mother instilled a desire for self-care from early teenage. Previously, she was a celebrity model of Dolce & Gabbana’s fragrance line and also a brand ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.

Scarlett Johansson is all set to launch her beauty brand in early 2022 with the help of a multi-million investment from Najafi Companies for her label. The target audience for the skincare range will be those who want a flawless look with minimal effort. The products will be more related to skincare essentials. She will be the founder and chairperson of this brand. Her beauty range will be in partnership with beauty and fashion executive Kate Foster. She has called the project a “clean, accessible approach to beauty".

How excited are you about the launch? Which Celebrity line of cosmetics you’ve used? Do you prefer celebrity brands or others?