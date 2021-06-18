Is Schitt's Creek really worth the hype?

The show started airing back in 2015 and ended last year.

The show revolves around the ultra-rich Rose family who, after being defrauded by their business manager, are left with only one asset: a backwater little town called Schitt’s Creek, which Johnny (Eugene Levy) bought his son David (Dan Levy) as a joke in 1991.

Though the show didn't receive any love or attendance during its first season the audience eventually started living the show.The narrative is simple and clichè.

The only hype it got was because of the many Emmy nominations it got and the thing about hype is it pressures you to do something even if it not worth anything.

The show is good no doubt but not as much as it was hyped.