Scott Disick Is Salty About Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance And He's Definitely Not Very Good At Hiding It!

Kourtney Kardashian has always been conscious of being private in past relationships, but she’s done caring about what others think of her and is enjoying her new found love with Travis. The couple recently returned from a romantic getaway to Italy and France, and though it looks like they had a great time, it wasn't without its drama.

While abroad, Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima, claimed that her other ex, Scott Disick, sent him direct messages about her trip with Travis. In the alleged DM from Scott, there's a photo of Kourtney, straddling Travis and kissing him. The message reads, "Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy." Younes called the Lord out by posting the screenshots of this alleged DM to his Instagram account.

While Kourtney and Travis don’t care about Scott’s opinion, the KUWTK star is upset it’s now public and is concerned about how stories involving them in the media will affect their children. Well, it looks like seeing Kourtney and Travis get more and more serious everyday is not working well with Lord Disick, let’s hope this drama finds a way to end peacefully. What are your views on this development?