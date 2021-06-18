Scrub it away! Does this body scrub from Biotique work?

I seriously feel like a warrior while facing the merciless sun every day. I hate the sticky feel on the skin by the end of the day (thanks to all the humidity and polluting hot air) and I am actually ready to do anything to get rid of it. I bought this body scrub for that purpose. Including a good scrub in your beauty routine can improve your skin and the overall look of your face. Grab Bio Walnut Purifying and Polishing Scrub to your skin care regimen for clean and healthy skin. This exfoliating scrub is blended with pure walnut oil, rich in Vitamin A and lecithin, extracts of neem, mint, fenugreek and red sandalwood to purify and polish skin texture. It Sweeps away dry lines and leaves skin smooth, soft and spotlessly refreshed. Skin becomes more receptive to the benefits of future treatment. The texture is pretty thick and is loaded with gritty scrub granules. The product is a very tightly packed cream and a very little product is needed for the whole body. The scrubbing granules are neither too harsh nor too soft.Consistency and texture wise these are the right kind of granules that the skin on your body needs. The fragrance is nutty and refreshing. If you use it after a long, tiring day, it will definitely make you feel better. But the fragrance does not last long after use. It is perfect to scrub away the dead, black cell accumulation on your knees and elbows, too. I am using it for a month and it has proven to be effective for the dark knee and elbow problem. I don’t know about toxin removal, but my skin feels much lighter after using this scrub. The scrub opens up the pores, allowing the skin to breathe. Also, it helps to reduce the in-grown hair problem. Overall it is an effective product and I highly recommend it.