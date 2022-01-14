SDSN's YoonA released the behind-the-scenes video of her sensational performance with 2PM Lee Jun-ho

We haven't yet gotten over the mesmerizing performance of Girl's Generation's YoonA and 2PM's Lee Jun-ho who put the stage on fire with their hot chemistry. The two idols performed on Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello's popular song 'Señorita' at the 2021 MBC Music Festival on December 31, and this collaboration performance got viral on the internet, leaving everyone wanting for more.





YoonA has now shared the behind-the-scenes dance practice video of the performance where they shared that it took them almost four hours to perfect the dance on the final day. Not only did they share their experience and tease each other but also showered praise on each other. Their chemistry is garnering a lot of attention as many fans are demanding a new drama with these two as the leads.





Well, we wouldn't mind a romance drama with these two, unless and until nobody dies, would we?





Check out the behind-the-scenes video below!