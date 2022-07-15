Season 7 of Koffee with Karan will have Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor sharing a couch?

Before the release of their upcoming movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are doing everything possible. The pair will soon be seen sharing the sofa on season 7 of Koffee with Karan.





Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan aren't appearing on the show this season. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan's co-star in the upcoming blockbuster movie Laal Singh Chaddha, and Aamir Khan will appear on Karan's show.





Aamir and Kareena will talk about anything and everything, including their joint movie, their children, and their marriages. The conversation will be enjoyable. not simply in regards to their next movie. Aamir and Kareena talk about their marriages and what makes them successful and unsuccessful.





Do you believe that Koffee with Karan is becoming more of a film promotional show than a chat show as it once was because every movie couple makes an appearance on it?