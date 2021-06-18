Mamaearth Vitamin C Cream For Face, with Vitamin C & SPF 20





If there's one ingredient you need in your skincare routine, it's vitamin C. This powerhouse brightens your skin naturally and reduces signs of aging. Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Cream with Vitamin C and SPF 20 is lightweight, provides hydration and gives your face a natural glow. Enriched with niacinamide and antioxidants, it fights photoaging, free-radical damage, and repairs skin cells to reveal healthy and radiant skin. Suitable for all skin types, Mamaearth Vitamin C Face Cream has no harmful chemicals and is free of parabens, toxins and mineral oils.

I started using it few weeks ago. I apply it at night and wale up to supple skin everyday. It's an amazing serum. It feels a little sticky in the start but then your skin will just drink it up. It brings out an instant glow to your cheeks. The best part is that it has SPF and that gives it so many brownie points for double benefits. Would you try this serum soon?