See the goodness of 'C'?

Klairs Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop - Pure Vitamin C Serum





Vitamin C serums have become an essential for skincare. It is filled with so many benefits for skin. There are many brands and Companies all around the world that are launching and experimenting with vitamin C in their products. Klairs Freshly juiced Vitamin Drop serum, as the name suggests, leaves your skin feeling dewy and fresh. Designed with naturally effective ingredients that are safe and non-irritating, the Freshly Juiced Vitamin Drop energizes and rejuvenates your skin with the power of pure Vitamin C! Containing key ingredients directly from nature and concentrated pure Vitamin C, this innovative multi-solution, non-irritating formula revitalizes, maintains, and transforms your skin! No need to stress over dull skin tone and enlarged pores anymore.