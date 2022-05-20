Seems like Bhool Bhulaiyaa's collection on day 1 has taken over Dhaakad!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa staring Kartik Aryaan and Kiara Advani has released today along with Dhaakad staring Kanagan Ranaut. People have only shown interest in watching Bhool Bhulaiyaa instead of the latter. As the film has released today, Bhool Bhulaiyaa's box office collection on day 1 is said to be 15-17 crores whereas Dhaakad's box office collection on day 1 has been dull. The movie has had 10% occupancy all over.

This means this has been Kangana's lowest opening in her career. Why do you think this has happened? Does this have to do with all her controversies that people have come to the point where they won't watch her films anymore?