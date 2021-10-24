Seems like Bollywood is divided on the issue of 'bursting crackers' this Diwali. Pick Your Side.

Just a day ahead of Diwali, Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea put out an anti-crackers message on her social media, urging people to not burst crackers this Diwali and instead choose a better way to celebrate the festival of lights. Calling the practice 'outdated', she said, "Bursting crackers is not only dated but grossly ignorant, inconsiderate and irresponsible. Stop doing it." Few hours later Kangana Ranaut shared a post, claiming it to be addressed to "suddenly active environmentalists" and asked people to not listen to them and devoid children of this country from the happiness of bursting crackers. Sharing a quote from Isha founder Sadhguru, she slammed those asking a ban on firecrackers and instead suggested people to 'Walk to your office and don't use cars for 3 days,' but don't ask for a ban on crackers. Now which side are you on? Mention it in the comments section below.