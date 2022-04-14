Seems like #Ranlia will skip their honeymoon for now!

Ranbir and Alia got married on 14th April and since then we have only been reading articles related to the couple. From the wedding pictures everything looked like real life fairy tale but if one notices It was Alia's dream come true. Since the age 11 the actress dreamt about marrying Ranbir Kapoor one day.

Ranbir and Alia are one of the most hardworking people out there in Bollywood. Right after the couple got married Ranbir was seen visiting the T-series building for his next movie, Animal. Today Alia was seen at the airport alone. The couple have seemed to prioritize their work first instead of their honeymoon