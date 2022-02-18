Seo Ye-Ji makes an apology regarding controversies with former boyfriend Kim Jung-Hyun

A flood of controversies swept back in April 2021, and actress Seo Ye-Ji has issued a formal apology recently regarding that. The controversies were mainly based on her request to remove physical and romantic scenes between her former boyfriend Kim Jung-Hyun and the drama's female lead, Girls' Generation's Seohyun. Then a flood of controversies followed after that about her attitude and behavior.





Earlier on June 21, the "It's Okay to Not Be Okay" star posted a cartoon image in her fan cafe with the caption "it's a good feeling to know that there are people who believe in [her]." Then on February 27, 2022, the actress posted an official apology through her agency 'GOLD MEDALIST'.





The statement read, "Hello, this is Seo Ye Ji. First, I apologize it took me such a long time to share my thoughts in text like this. I've been thinking about the criticism that I received and the things that I heard. I spent time really looking back on my actions. I would like to sincerely apologize for the concerns I've raised with my immaturity. I'm deeply sorry for the huge disappointment that I've caused. It is my lack of professionalism that caused all of this. Therefore, going forward, I'm going to be on my best behavior and I promise that I'll be more thoughtful and mature in the future."





What do you think of this issue?