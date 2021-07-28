Sephora Is Launching A New Category - Clean + Planet Positive

Sephora is extending its focus on a personal wellness into a environmental wellness. The brand is launching a new category – Clean + Positive Planet. The label is going to launch with 18 brands and builds upon the original Clean at Sephora standards, while upping the ante to prioritize sustainable, ecological approaches to creating and selling beauty products, both inside and outside the tube.

Clean + Planet Positive brands must be Clean at Sephora approved and must meet additional criteria, including:

Clean Ingredients

Products must be Clean at Sephora accepted and formulated without octinoxate, nitromusks, polycyclic musks and perfluorochemicals.

Climate Commitment

Brands must meet at least one of the following climate goals - greenhouse gas emissions, reduction carbon-neutral operations, and owned corporate office or leased operations powered by 100% renewable energy.

Sustainable Sourcing

Cruelty-free, using only sustainability harvested mica and palm oil, no microplastics, and compliant with Sephora's CBD standards.

Responsible Packaging

Brand must reduce, recycle, and reimagine the way they package, which means no single-use items or unnecessary materials, designing with recyclability in mind, and innovating with refillable components, post-consumer recycled content (PCR), biomaterials, plant-based ink, and more.

Environmental Giving

Donate at least 1% of profit to a high-impact, long-term giving program that is multiyear and ongoing, or be a Certified B-corporation.

"Clean + Planet Positive comprises everything that is in the Clean at Sephora program - looking at ingredients but it also adds four different elements of the way the brands are doing business and bringing their products to market," Cindy Deily, Sephora's vice president of skin-care merchandising, commented. "That includes a climate commitment, sustainable sourcing practices, responsible packaging, and environmental giving."

The brands that are included in the kickoff of Clean + Planet Positive are Selfless by Hyram, Aether, Ellis Brooklyn, Necessaire, Tata Harper, Caudalie, Briogeo, Saie, Biossance, Selfless by Hyram, Aether, Saie, Farmacy, Susteau, Youth to the People, Herbivore, Prima, Maison Louis Marie, Alpyn Beauty, and the retailer's own Sephora Collection.

Sephora is encouraging that the new program's standards will encourage other brands to strive for similar goals.