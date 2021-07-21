Series which drip royalty!!

No matter how much we decline, royalty always warms our hearts.





Crown: People can debate but this one series will be one of the best series portraying the royal family. Who does not wish to know the little secrets about the Royal family, All of us fell in love with Princess Margret and pitied the family in spite of the glamourous life we think they lead.





Princess Diaries: Princess Diaries is not just a royal movie but also a reminder to all of us that we must improve ourselves but not loose ourselves in the process. We all wanted to be in the shoes of Princess Mia, just waking up one day and realizing that you are actually a Princess!!





Bridgerton: This series needs no introduction. The courteous nature of everyone present makes everyone fall in love. Also, season 2 is on the way!!







