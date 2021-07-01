Set Of 4 Nail Paints To Get Obsessed Over

I am obsessed over the Faces Canada pack of 4 nail paints combo and love all the shades. This retails for Rs.299/- only. These nail paints are long-lasting. It has very cute packaging. These all shades makes my nails look so good and it also dries up so fast. The shades include watermelon 52, royal ruby 24, floral dream 56, and cherry blast 50. All shades are very nice but from all these, I loved the floral dream shade very much. The shelf life of the nail paints is for 2 years. You can also gift these nail paints to anyone.

Which shade you would love to try?