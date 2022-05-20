SEVENTEEN makes a meaningful donation to UNESCO on their 7th Anniversary

On the occasion of 7th debut anniversary, Seventeen has made a meaningful donation for the children and youth around the world through UNESCO.





The donation will be used for the 'UNESCO Korea Committee's Global Education Sharing Project' which supports underprivileged children and youth in Africa/Asia in accessing education.





Meanwhile, Seventeen relayed "It feels great to be able to participate in a meaningful event on May 26, which is our anniversary. In order to return the love we have received over the past 7 years, we have decided to contribute to creating a world where no one is left behind." How amazing are they!?