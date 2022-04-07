SEVENTEEN x Apple 'Darl+ing' Project

SEVENTEEN x Apple collaboration is finally here!





The 13 member boy group has been selected as the first artist of "K-pop Today at Apple" remix project with their English single "Darl+ing." Through this collaboration, listeners will be able to remix the track themselves!





Apple Myeongdong's store will serve as the stage for these 'Today at Apple sessions!' The creative process and devices will be showcased at Apple's Myeongdong store, followed by a launch across Asia.





Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan described their first group English single as a soft synth pop track.