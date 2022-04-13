SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan tests positive for COVID-19

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan has tested positive for COVID-19.





On April 13, Pledis Entertainment shared the update on Weverse, saying, "Jeonghan was tested positive on a self-test he took on the evening of Wednesday. He promptly took a rapid antigen test and was confirmed with COVID-19. Jeonghan is currently experiencing a sore throat and a mild cough and is administering self-treatment at home."





Additionally, Jeonghan had briefly came in contact with Mingyu and Vernon on Wednesday, but they all were wearing masks and did not have close contact with one another.





Jeonghan will be taking a break from the group's activities as of now. Wishing Jeonghan a speedy recovery!