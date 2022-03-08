SEVENTEENS's Mingyu under fire for posting a picture in a red hoodie, netizens react

SEVENTEEN's member Mingyu is receiving a lot of criticism for wearing a red hoodie in his latest Instagram post which he captioned with a red heart. The colours red and blue are quite sensitive considering the present situation in South Korea. Currently, elections are taking place in Korea and wearing red or blue is symbolical of which candidate one is supporting. Therefore, many celebs try not to wear these colours during such times.





After Mingyu posted these pictures, K-netizens reacted quite aggressively as they feel that he is openly supporting conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol (currently elected), these posts can affect the fans' own reasonability. They believe he should have been more considerate of the environment before posting such pictures. Meanwhile, many justified his actions by arguing that he always posts such pictures with the same colour heart caption. Netizens are just reading too much between the lines and hence, are overreacting.





