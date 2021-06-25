Sexy Beast trailer dropped, and I feel it's just another Too Hot To Handle; what do you think?

Netflix is going crazy with these kinds of content. And, I don't know should I watch it or skip it. Because it's like a love-hate relationship, I want the spice but I also feel cringe. Never mind, let's get into the trailer.





Sexy Beasts is a dating reality show that is based on blind dates where girls and boys will come wearing different attires. One can be a devil, another can be a fox, or aliens and so on and so forth. I felt like it's another version of Too Hot To Handle, what do you think?