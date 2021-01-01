With Shabaash Mithu, Rashmi Rocket, Dhaakad, Gangubai and Tejas lined up, 2021 looks promising.

Bollywood had a fantastic year in 2020, with both mass-market entertainers and content-driven films taking the stage. Our filmmakers were also laughing all the way to the bank as they produced excellent content. We will be offered a lot of fantastic female-centric content in the upcoming months this year.

We are looking forward to films such as Gangubai Kathiwadi, Tejas, Rashmi rocket, Shabaash Mithu, and Dhaakad.

It is a win-win situation for both the audience and the filmmakers when content-driven films and mass entertainers coexist peacefully. 2021, on the other hand, appears to be a chance.