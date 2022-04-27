Shah Rukh and Kajol are the ever green on-screen couple. Whenever they're seen together on-screen, we have this huge smile because somewhere or the other it feels like everything will become alright someday and you'll be happy with whoever you're destined to be with. News reports are reporting that Shah Rukh and Kajol are going to work together again for Karan Johar.

Right now, the director, Karan is busy with his new movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. If reports are to be believed then SRK and Kajol can be seen having a cameo in the movie.

With SRK's tight schedule, the actor has taken out one day to shoot for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.