From Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs who own expensive vanity vans

Bollywood celebs majority of their time on the sets shooting a film. So it is obvious that they'd want to spend it comfortably which is why many of them own luxurious vanity vans with well-thought-out and designed interiors designed by top interior decorators. Here is a sneak peek into these stars amazing vanity vans.





Shah Rukh Khan - The King of romance owns a 5 crore worth vanity van with fully glass floor and is fully customised. It has a pantry and a wardrobe section and a toilet cubicle.





Alia Bhatt - Alia's van was designed by Gauri Khan. The interior is colourful and has pink flamingo murals and printed cushions. It also has a LED light glass panel.





Katrina Kaif - Kaif's home-like van is designed by Anaita Shroff and Darshini Shah. Her van is beautifully decorated with wooden accents, hand painted walls and rugs.





Kareena Kapoor Khan - Kareena's vanity van is classy, just like her. It is done with a monochrome palette and also has bright cushions and curtains. It also has her framed photo's placed inside the van.