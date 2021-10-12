Before Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, these celebs received flak for an ad

Two incidents have been in the news lately. One, ed-tech company Byju's putting a halt to their ads featuring Shah Rukh Khan. The other one Amitabh Bachchan cutting ties with a pan masala company and returning his fees after several people and organizations requested him to not do such ads for public wellness. But there have been more such instances in the past. Let's take a look.





Bipasha Basu - Back in the day, Bipasha had done a commercial for New York Lotto which also featured Vivek Oberoi. The ad was banned as it showed Bipasha shedding her clothing.





Maggi ad - A few years ago, Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta and Madhuri Dixit were doing TVC's for Maggi. After MSG and Led were found in it, these celebs were sent PILs.





Yami Gautam - Yami has been receiving heat for doing ads for the fairness cream brand, Fair and Lovely. She has tried to justify it by saying that it's a part of an actor's job.





Aishwarya Rai - Aish had done an ad for Kalyan Jewelers where she is sitting like a queen and a black and skinny person is holding an umbrella. The ad was accused of being racist and the brand had to later apologise.