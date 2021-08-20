From Shah Rukh Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs who got married before becoming famous

The Bollywood film industry is an unpredictable place where destiny can change overnight. This is why many actors prefer not to marry unless and until there is some sense of security. But there have been those also who did not bother about these things and tied the knot with the love of their life. Here is a list of some of those actors.





Shah Rukh Khan - The King of romance SRK tied the knot with Gauri Khan a year before he ventured into Bollywood, i.e 1991. His first film 'Deewana' was released in 1992.





Aamir Khan - Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan made his debut in 1988 with 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.' Two years prior to this in 1986, he married Reena Dutta. However, their marriage didn't last long.





Ayushmann Khurrana - Ayushmann married his college friend Tahira Kashyap in 2011. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Vicky Donor.' Prior to which he was working as a host and VJ.





R. Madhavan - Madhavan married Sarita Birje in 1999. He made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.'