Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood. But what lies ahead?

Its been twenty-nine years since Shah Rukh Khan's Bollywood debut film 'Deewana' hit the theatres in 1991. Such a long and successful journey of an outsider seems like a story straight out of a management book. Initially known for doing grey roles in films like 'Baazigar', 'Anjaam' and 'Darr', SRK slowly transitioned into a lover boy which cemented his position as one of the top actors in Bollywood.

He is now an actor and a successful business as well. But the past few years professionally was not very kind to him. His last outing 'Zero' co-starring Anushka Sharma, failed to impress both the critics and the audience. The same thing happened with 'Jab Harry Met Sejal.' This led to rumors and speculations that SRK's best days in Bollywood are behind him.

His experiments and his charm don't seem to connect with the masses anymore. He will be next seen in the action-thriller 'Pathan', which many feel that it's a bad idea as action has never been his strength.

Do you think SRK's stardom is diminishing or this is just a phase? Do you think he should start playing his age now?