Shah Rukh Khan makes a spectacular comeback as he resumes filming Pathan

Since his son Aryan Khan was jailed in a drug-related case, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has stayed out of the spotlight. Despite the fact that the star's kid had been granted bail, Shah Rukh Khan and his family preferred to remain out of the spotlight. During his son's arrest, the actor also put an end to all of his professional duties, which he only resumed this month. According to the leaked images that have gone viral, he was sighted returning to the sets of Pathan.

Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a black full-sleeved shirt in the images that have surfaced. While his face is hidden, his back is visible, and he has his hair wrapped up in a messy bun.

Do you believe this film will be more successful than his last two flops?