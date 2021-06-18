Shah Rukh Khan Is The Most Popular Bollywood Celebrity Globally And These Hollywood Star Prove It!

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the biggest Bollywood celebrity in India but his stardom is not limited to our nation, he has also successfully dominated the international market with his talent and charm. Even though, the actor collaborated with numerous international stars like Akon, he never worked in Hollywood. However, he still managed to make the biggest names in Hollywood admire him.

1.Hugh Jackman-Hollywood actor, Hugh Jackman has never shied away from praising the King Khan. In an interview, he said that he was inspired by Shah Rukh Khan for his role in ‘The Greatest Showman’. He even incorporated SRK’s dance move(spreading his arms wide open) in the movie.

2.Daniel Radcliffe-Harry Potter star revealed in an interview that he is a huge fan Shah Rukh Khan and he wants to work in Bollywood with him. He called him, “an epitome of style and class!”

3.Zayn Malik-The singer has expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan multiple times. When he met the Badshah of Bollywood, he came across a very humble and nice person. He even reveals that Devdas is his and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid’s favourite Bollywood movie.

These three stars are just a few examples, other popular Hollywood names include James Cameron, Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Pitbull, Leaonardo Di Caprio and so on. Shah Rukh Khan has truly dominated the entire world.