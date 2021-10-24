On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, here’s a recap of his most famous dialogues, tell us your favourite

Today is Shah Rukh Khan's 56th birthday. He has been diligently entertaining the world with his infectious energy and unrivalled excitement for nearly three decades. He admits to being timid and never wanting to romance on screen, but Shah Rukh Khan is one of the world's most well-known actors and the guy responsible for reinventing romance on the big screen.





He's a man with undeniable charisma and star power, and he might not have achieved stardom if it hadn't been for the legendary phrases he delivered in a true Shah Rukh Khan manner. On the occasion of his birthday, I've compiled a list of some of the superstar's most memorable lines.





Haar Ke Jeetne Waale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain- Baazigar (1993) : This was his first taste of celebrity. He was already a star, but Baazigar had a repertoire that was one step ahead of his peers. What worked for the film were the improvisations of the supporting characters and the monologues of the leading actor, aside from the standard Abbas-Mustan twists and turns and secret and demonic objectives of twisted characters. The one that stuck out was after the Madras automobile race, when SRK, pouring with sweat and swagger, spoke these lines with effortless ease: Kabhi Kabhi Kuch Jeetne Ke Liye Kuch Haarna Padta Hai, Aur Haar Ke Jeetne Waale Ko Baazigar Kehte Hain. Kajol and the audience are both instantly enchanted. A celebrity is born, and a legacy is about to emerge.





I Love You KKKKiran- Darr (1993) : Every actor dreams about the one film, one song, one scene, one line of dialogue that will cement his legacy and success. Darr, directed by Yash Chopra, achieved this feat only a year after his debut. He didn't stammer during the thriller, just when pronouncing the name of the woman with whom he was captivated. Shah Rukh Khan claims he has never talked in the manner in which he has been imitated. Could he be the actor who has been most inaccurately imitated?





Bade Bade Shehron Mein Aisi Choti Choti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain- Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) : Only three years after his debut, he had already earned the title of Superstar. SRK played Raj, a charmer and a little cocky, in Adi Chopra's directorial debut. He went on a trip to Europe with two pals, wearing his heart on his sleeves. He ran into Simran as fate and cinematic liberty would have it, and what followed was an iconic cinematic journey of two of the most well-known characters of all time. Following their fight, the girl apologised and said, "Koi Baat Nahin Senorita, Bade Bade Shehron Mein Aisi Choti Choti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain." This should be our response to the minor issues that arise in our daily lives.





Rahul, Naam To Suna Hoga- Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) : Shah Rukh Khan's personas had mutated into distinct incarnations of the actor himself by the time Yash Chopra released Dil To Pagal Hai. Rahul, the leader of a dancing troupe, was on the hunt for Maya, a mysterious figure who haunts his dreams and mesmerises him with her grace. Rahul, Naam To Suna Hoga, his one sentence, fascinates everyone. When he tells Madhuri Dixit, the woman he's in love with, she swiftly responds, Nahin. The ego is shattered, and laughter ensues. But, being Shah Rukh Khan, he also charms her before being enchanted himself.





Hum Ek Baar Jeete Hain, Ek Baar Marte Hain- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) : He was Rahul once more, though this time he was directed by Karan Johar. He loses his wife and is given Anjali as a daughter. Rahul's bond with Kajol, who is also named Anjali, is revealed to her through her mother's letters. She makes the decision to play cupid. When the two meet again in the best scene in the movie, they let their faces speak for themselves. Meeting each other after eight years brings discomfort, shock, and joy. When challenged about not remarrying, Shah Rukh Khan responds with legendary lines like Anjali, Hum Ek Baar Jeete Hain, Ek Baar Marte Hain, Pyaar Bhi Karte Hain, and Shaadi Bhi Ek Hi Baar Hoti Hai. Is this still true in today's world?





Kaun Kambakkht Bardaasht Karne Ko Peeta Hai- Devdas (2002) : Devdas, Dilip Kumar, was the inspiration for this Sanjay Leela Bhansali play. Dilip Kumar, one of Hindi cinema's most talented actors, brought his celluloid dramas to life. It was a tall order for Shah Rukh Khan. He wasn't right there for some, and he got the intricacies of this masochistic lover quite right for others. He says to Madhuri Dixit's Chandramukhi, "Kaun Kambakkht Bardaasht Karne Ko Peeta Hai," after being completely overcome by alcohol. The audience erupted in applause in the theatres.





Kal Ho Naa Ho- Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) : The name of this love triangle may have come from Shah Rukh Khan's discourse or vice versa. The scene plays out for chuckles at first when Shah Rukh Khan speaks this sentence to Preity Zinta, a gloomy girl next door. When reality hits her a few reels later, she realises what it all meant. The movie was all about seizing the moment and welcoming each new experience with open arms. Who knows what will happen the next day? Who knows if tomorrow will ever arrive.





Sabki Nahin Hoti Laxman- Main Hoon Na (2004) : Although not a classic exchange, this is a popular meme on social media nowadays. Ram, played by Shah Rukh Khan, had an emotional moment. But, memes being memes, they converted an emotional situation into a hilarious one, with many of them amusing even Shah Rukh Khan.





The Sattar Minute monologue- Chak De! India (2007) : In Hindi cinema, the genre of sports is frequently misrepresented. It got it right with Shimit Amin's Chak De! India. Each member of the Women's Hockey Team had her unique quirks. Shah Rukh Khan's most thrilling character was Kabir Khan, who he performed with raw ferocity. As the underdogs advanced to the World Cup finals, he delivered one of the most memorable and inspiring speeches in recent memory.





Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost- Om Shanti Om (2007) : This Shah Rukh Khan exchange has both literal and metaphorical connotations. He is determined to achieve his dream of becoming a celebrity and will not give up. He is reborn as Superstar Om Kapoor after dying in a horrific accident. Reincarnation isn't just a coincidence; it has to be connected to some unfinished business. Only a filmmaker as raucous and outlandish as Farah Khan could pull it off.





My Name Is Khan And I’m Not A Terrorist- My Name Is Khan (2010) : Karan Johar's directorial debut was a significant step forward in his career as a filmmaker. This was a play about a couple that loses their child owing to the husband's Muslim identity, which was far different from the gloss he popularised both in India and the West. Because the man, played by Shah Rukh Khan, was autistic, he took everything said to him literally most of the time. When his wife, Kajol, accuses him of her son's death and demands that he explain himself to the US President, he does so. His adventure is both life-changing and inspirational. This is also true of the line about him not being a terrorist, which is especially important in today's climate of hate and perversion.





Which of King Khan's dialogues is your favourite?