Shah Rukh Khan Snapped Reading Dua At Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites, fans call it 'The best picture'

While several pictures from Lata's funeral have flooded social media, one picture that won everyone's heart is that of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar, who was spotted in public after a long time, was snapped along with his manager Poonam Damania. SRK not only paid floral tribute to Lata Didi but also said a prayer for her after touching her feet. The picture of the same has now gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan's gesture has left fans completely impressed and emotional. While some of the fans have called it the picture of the day, others mentioned that SRK's gesture proves why he is called 'King Khan'. Needless to say, fans are left touched by Shah Rukh Khan's gesture. "Not Picture of the day, Not Picture of the Month, Not Picture of the Year - It's Picture of the Lifetime! Shah Rukh Khan Sir Haters ki Toh Patt gayi Aaj. @iamsrk You are True King for a reason. #ShahRukhKhan at the Funeral of #LataMangeshkar #LataDidi," one of the fans Tweeted.