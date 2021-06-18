Shah Rukh Khan's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' still stands out as one of his finest

Throughout the 90s, Bollywood films were perpetuating stalking as a way to express love. Problematic behavior was a norm and the heroine's no is actually a yes in disguise (Naa me hi haa hai). Then came Kundan Shah's 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'. The film told the story of Sunil (SRK) and his one-sided love story with Anna (Suchitra Krishnamurthy). Despite his flaws (that are of course not toxic), Sunil is a sweet and nice guy and someone we can relate to.





The film was directed by the man who also directed the comedy classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. Despite having released in the 90s, a decade of bad movies mostly, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa still remains watchable. Thanks to the amazing performances by SRK and everyone, a nice story, and the beautiful soundtrack.





The most refreshing part of this film is his main lead, who is not some arrogant and macho man. He is flawed, underconfident, and a struggling musician. The most realistic part of the story is the normal and natural transformations of the characters. As people in real life don't just fall in love. So if you are fed up with watching silly romantic films, try 'Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa'. It's silly yet a very sweet film.