Before Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, these celebs had drug encounters

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan getting arrested in the drug case has been in the news lately. Aryan has been in custody after NCB raided a cruise ship. But he is not the first Bollywood person to have a drug connection. Let's take a lot at some earlier such instances.

Sanjay Dutt - Unlike many, Dutt has been vocal about his drug addiction. He started doing drugs in college and was addicted to them for years. But he has been clean for decades now.

Fardeen Khan - Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan had a promising career ahead of him. But he was arrested in 2001 with cocaine. But he was released after a few months since the amount of the drug was minuscule.

Mamta Kulkarni - Mamta was one of the most popular names in the 90s. But in 2018 she was named in the biggest drug racket in India. 2,000 crore worth of drugs was confiscated by the police during the raid. Since then, she has been living abroad.

Armaan Kohli - In August, former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan was arrested by the NCB after drugs were found at his house.