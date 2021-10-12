Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan wouldn't be arrested if he was a supporter of the current regime. Agree?

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan hasn't been able to secure bail in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. The court denied his bail citing some technical issues. Now, several celebs have called out this practice. Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has said that Aryan is detained even though the NCB did not find any contraband on him.

He also said that many are trying to settle their scores with SRK right now and Aryan is suffering only because he is SRK's son. On the other hand, popular ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar was critical of Bollywood. He criticized people for not supporting SRK enough and said that they took their time to talk about this issue.

Prahlad said that the current regime will pick depending on who is for or against them. "It’s as simple as that. They will not pick on Kangana, they will pick on Shah Rukh and Hrithik.” Do you think all this would have happened if SRK was a vocal supporter of the right-wing like Kangana Ranaut?