Shahid Kapoor and his interesting filmography

Shahid Kapoor has signed his next film with Sujoy Ghosh. Ghosh has directed some critically acclaimed films like the 2019 film Badla and Kahaani. Shahid and Sujoy’s collaboration has kept everybody speculating about the said film. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has some interesting projects in the pipeline, some of which are Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna, Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey, Raj and DK’s untitled web series and Operation Cactus.

In his initial days in Bollywood, the Jab We Met actor kept playing a typical lover boy in almost all his films. Before he could get typecasted, Kapoor started experimenting with his roles. Even though his unconventional choices in films have cost him commercial success for some years, it cemented his position in the Hindi film industry and he is regarded as one of the highly respected actors of Bollywood. Who can forget his phenomenal performances in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Haider or even the much talked about Kabir Singh?

We hope that he continues experimenting in his upcoming projects because that is what sets him an edge apart from other Bollywood actors.