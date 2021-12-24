Shahid Kapoor calls Kapil Sharma the richest person in India!

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are soon going to be seen on the Kapil Sharma Show for their upcoming film Jersey. In the promo Kapil jokes about Mrunal coming back to him even after talking about her marriage. She had asked Kapil to look for a good boy for her to get married in the previous episode. After hearing that Mrunal blushes on screen!





Later Kapil tell Shahid Kapoor that "You shoot for 40-50 days. This gareeb aadmi only has this Show." The Kabir Singh actor replies to him saying, "The day Kapil Sharma becomes poor, India will become one of the richest countries."





Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur have lots of fun on the sets of Kapil Sharma, both Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda joke and make their Jersey movies guests laugh out loud. Not only that in the behind the scenes we see that Kiku Sharda is very excited because he will get to meet Mrunal Thakur on the set. He is very Happy!