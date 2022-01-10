Shahid Kapoor comments on Ishaan Khatter's girlfriend's new post!

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter has been in the news since the new year as there were rumours that Ishaan went to Rajasthan with his rumoured girlfriend Ananya Pandey. Both Ananya nor Ishaan have said anything about it yet.

Recently Ananya posted on her Instagram one of her shoot pictures where she is seen in a big blue hat beside a pool. In the caption, she wrote, "Hatters gonna hat." As soon as she posted this picture her rumoured boyfriend's brother Shahid Kapoor commented on her post saying, "Posers gonna pose", as soon as Shahid commented all the fans reacted to his comment, one of the fans wrote @shahidkapoor sir aapke ghar ki hone wali bahu hain Ananya.

Do you think this is another publicity stunt pulled off by Ananya or are Ishaan and Ananya actually dating each other!