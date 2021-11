I saw two new projects announced by Shahid Kapoor in the past 2 days. Jersey and Bull, and I'm excited for both! Bull will be a movie inspired by the true events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It will be directed by Adtitya Nimbalkar. I'm happy to see him join the the club and finally doing a biopic as those are in much hype recently. Do you think he is only doing it because it is a Biopic?