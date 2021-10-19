From Shahid Kapoor to Sushant Singh Rajput, celebs who started out as background dancers

It's tough to make it big in the Bollywood film industry, especially when you don't have a godfather or strong connections. There are many who had humble beginnings and are big stars now. Here are some names who started out as background dancers.

Shahid Kapoor - Shahid is a name to reckon with. But before making it big, he was working as a background dancer for the songs of films like 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' and 'Taal.'

Daisy Shah - Daisy Shah made her acting debut with Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' and became popular with her 'business' comment on Race 3. Before acting, she was working as a background dancer in films like 'Tere Naam.'

Sushant Singh Rajput - The late Sushant also had a humble beginning and was working with Shamak Davar. He can be seen in the background of the Dhoom song in 'Dhoom 2' He also performed in the background at several award functions.

Arshad Warsi - Before he became the lovable character Circuit in Munna Bhai films and made his debut, Arshad worked as a back dancer for a film called 'Aag Se Khelenge.'