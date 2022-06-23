  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

Shahrukh Khan facing health issues due to smoking 100 cigarettes a day?

We are all aware about Shah Rukh Khan's addiction. He has always been open and honest with his fans about his "smoking" addiction. In an interview back in 2011, the superstar revealed that he smokes 100 cigarettes daily and drinks about 30 cups of black coffee.

Shah Rukh Khan responded when asked about his health and sleeping patterns, "No, I don't sleep. I have roughly 100 smokes a day. I overlook eating. I must consume food. Midway through your shot, I suddenly remembered. Umm… I do not consume water. I have a six-pack and roughly 30 cups of black coffee. Therefore, the less care I give myself, the more care I receive.

In the same interview, SRK also discussed his love of food and how his mother made excellent Hyderabadi food while his father had restaurants in Delhi and specialised in Pathani cuisine. In fact, she always fed him with her own hands when his mother was still living.

He's still one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry despite smoking 100 cigarettes and consuming 30 cups of black coffee daily.

More posts like this

Bollywood Binge
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 3 mins ago

What went wrong between Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt?

Even though everyone expected them to start dating in real life, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt didn't start dating until many years after the film Student of the Year. They openly discussed their romance and even appeared to be head over heels in love. But as luck would have it, the couple split up before they could make it official.

Sidharth Malhotra, according to a report in Filmibeat, was not ready for commitment and want to concentrate on his career.

Both Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt started their careers with Karan Johar's Student of the Year, but while Alia's career took off, Sidharth's began to fall off. Following successes like Highway, 2 States, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt continued to produce hits.

On the other side, while they were dating, Sidharth Malhotra's career began to suffer. His waning career was furthered by movies like A Gentleman, Baar Baar Dekho, Ittefaq, and Aiyaary. Their contrasting career trajectories might have also contributed to the two's falling apart.

"In the industry, we got our start together. There is too much history between us because I have known him for a very long time. There won't ever be problems, in all honesty. I just have positive thoughts for him in my heart. He undoubtedly has the same desires. Together, we have experienced several significant life events. He mentioned that we had met and were having a good time. No unfavourable vibes exist ", said Alia Bhatt.
1 2
Mohammad : Was Alia Bhatt unlucky for him?
0 REPLY 10 secs ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 4 mins ago

Vaani Kapoor to portray pornstar's lookalike in Dinesh Vijan's Sarvagunn Sampann?

Actress Vaani Kapoor is apparently going to play the lookalike of the well-known pornstar in producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming movie, Sarvagunn Sampanna, after portraying a trans woman in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. According to sources, the actress is slated to play the only lead in the movie.


Vaani will be portrayed as a brave and respectable small-town girl who resembles a well-known pornstar. Vijan is getting ready to shoot a progressive movie with an eccentric plot that exposes the backward mindset of the patriarchal society in India. Shonli Rattan will make her directorial debut with this social comedy.


A small-town girl who resembles a well-known porn star is the subject of Dinesh Vijan's high-concept, forward-thinking movie. It's a unique effort that engages the viewer with its funny plot while highlighting a crucial message. While highlighting the bad attitude of the Indian patriarchal society throughout, Vaani plays a strong, brave, and dignified lady fighting for her integrity.


I love Vaani for her films and choices, Do you?
0 4
Alia Lovers : She is male Ayushmaan Khurana of the Industry
0 REPLY 1 mins ago
View more 3 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 13 mins ago

Deepika Padukone To Have A CAMEO In THIS Shah Rukh Khan Movie?

In recent times, Deepika Padukone has been juggling her two upcoming films, Pathaan and Project K. Now that Brahmastra has concluded, news has emerged that the actress will appear in THIS eagerly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film.


In SRK and Nayanthara's action comedy Jawan, Deepika will make a surprise appearance. The director of SRK & Jawan, Atlee Kumar, reportedly met Deepika lately in Hyderabad to talk about the dynamics of her role as well as the shoot schedule. DP has consented to join the team, but she hasn't yet put her signature on anything.


Deepika has been in talks with SRK and Atlee for a while now and she is poised to make a short yet important appearance in the film. She has agreed in principle though the paperwork still remains.


I am super excited, are you?


0 4
Ankita K : Dp and srk make the best pair
0 REPLY 11 mins ago
View more 3 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 21 mins ago

Urvashi Rautela Gets 53 MILLION Followers On Instagram; Beats Disha Patani And Salman Khan!! What is happening??

Recently, Urvashi Rautela has become the centre of attention in B-town for all the weird reasons again. Urvashi Rautela is the most popular young Asian actress on social media with 53 million Instagram followers.


Currently, Salman Khan, Blackpink, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, and many other Bollywood beauties have been surpassed by Urvashi Rautela as the most popular Bollywood celebrity on Instagram. The current leader in Bollywood beauty on Instagram is Urvashi, who has a massive 52.7 million followers on the photo-sharing platform.


I hope her film gets better numbers than Instagram followers

1 5
Movie Buff : Maybe she bought followers. Its not new. Deepika Padukone was accused of buying 40% of her followers.
0 REPLY 13 mins ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 49 mins ago

Had Kiara Advani achieved success without Karan Johar?

Kiara Advani has established herself in Bollywood in a short period of time. The aspiring actress has been in a few South Indian films, but she wasn't given much attention until she appeared in Lust Stories on Netflix. The actress, though, believes she still has a ways to go. She modestly credited filmmaker Karan Johar for all of her achievements to date and added that she still doesn't feel renowned and thinks she's just getting started. She thinks the turning point in her career was Karan's Lust Stories.


Kiara said that she views Karan as her mentor and the one who launched her career in an interview with Deccan Chronicle. In response to the question of whether she was acquainted with the filmmaker professionally, she responded, "Karan Johar is my mentor since he altered my career by providing me the jobs that he has. He often gives me advice, and I always heed it. He has that personable quality, so I can tell him if I don't like something. Say no if you don't like the script. He is very open and not at all egotistical.


Kiara also discussed the role that females are now playing in a field that is dominated by men. She finished by saying, "There has been a change in the industry. Things are now changing in Bollywood. And I believe that these changes are being made for the better by women like Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. They demonstrate that they are equal to all male performers by providing a very fierce competition. It is a business at the end of the day. Make sure the movie has a strong box office debut.
1 5
Alizeh👩 : Nope just like Sanon would have vanished if there were no Vijan, Nadiadwala or Akki
0 REPLY 37 mins ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Kartik Forever . 1 hours ago

Kartik Aaryan is the future king of Bollywood, Agree or not?

Actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying success following the release of his most recent film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. After the successes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, its sequel, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, the actor has frequently been referred to as the "king" of the masses. The actor, who thinks he still has a long way to go in his career before he can justify any such label, doesn't take these designations too seriously.


Kartik has a number of titles, including "king of monologues" and "king of the masses," according to RJ Siddharth Kannan, but the interviewer claimed that up until this point, only Shah Rukh Khan had such a title. When talking about this, Kartik stated, "Of course I feel good whenever I acquire these titles. It's too soon to declare that I don't think I want to accept the title of king since I still have a long way to go. Jokingly, he said, "Maybe I'll take prince. With all the affection, I believe I'm just content. He talked about the large crowds that had gathered at the mall only to see him and said it was an unexplainable experience. He declared, "This sensation is greater than any title."
2 4
BollyLover : PKP 1 and 2, SKTKS, PPAW and now BB2 all have done brilliantly well. Dhamaka also did well on OTT. So yeah KA is reigning atm, if he continues the same way he will make a big mark in Bollywood. Masses love him.
0 REPLY 40 mins ago
View more 3 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Alia Lovers . 1 hours ago

Jug Jug Jeeyo review: The most over-rated movie of all time
Starting from all the buzz since the teaser came out everything about this film started to look overrated. It felt like all the actors were casted just to engage the audience with the movie. As we all know Varun and Kiara are viewed these days as the most good looking on screen pair but in my opinion it felt it was all just to hype up the promotional events. Prajakta Kohli fans are definitely excited to see her on big screen and that is one of the reason why I would call this star cast a strategy. Seeing Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor together will surely be a delight. After all the over the top promotion strategy according to me it is one of the most overrated movies.
3 1
BollyLover : KJo is super insecure about Kartik's success, hence he's trying so hard with this film
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by 😊😊😊 . 1 hours ago

Shamshera trailer
2 5
Cross pollination : Epic!
0 REPLY 33 mins ago
View more 4 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 2 hours ago

Who is excited for Shahrukh Khan's cameo in Rocketry: The Nambi effect?

The life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage and detained in 1994, is the subject of R Madhavan's upcoming multilingual film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. In the Hindi version of the movie, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance as a chat show host.

In a recent media interview, Madhavan discussed how Shah Rukh Khan joined the project. The 3 Idiots actor reportedly stated, "When I worked with Shah Rukh Khan on Zero, I brought up the movie Rocketry. He vividly recalled how, at one of his birthday celebrations, he inquired about the status of the movie and expressed his wish to be a part of it. I told Khan sahab, "I'm willing to play any background character I want to be in this movie. Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu."

Madhavan stated that he believed Shah Rukh Khan was making fun of himself. "Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab's manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him. I instantly got a text from the manager saying, "Khan sir is asking about the dates of the shoot.", the actor continued.

The actor further disclosed that neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Tamil star Suriya, who plays the same part in the Tamil version of the movie, collected a penny in fees for the production.
2 6
FR€€ $P!R!T : Excited for the subject of this film which destroyed the life of an ISRO scientist (though I don't know about him in detail).
1 REPLY 1 hours ago
View more 5 comments