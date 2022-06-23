Shahrukh Khan facing health issues due to smoking 100 cigarettes a day?

We are all aware about Shah Rukh Khan's addiction. He has always been open and honest with his fans about his "smoking" addiction. In an interview back in 2011, the superstar revealed that he smokes 100 cigarettes daily and drinks about 30 cups of black coffee.

Shah Rukh Khan responded when asked about his health and sleeping patterns, "No, I don't sleep. I have roughly 100 smokes a day. I overlook eating. I must consume food. Midway through your shot, I suddenly remembered. Umm… I do not consume water. I have a six-pack and roughly 30 cups of black coffee. Therefore, the less care I give myself, the more care I receive.

In the same interview, SRK also discussed his love of food and how his mother made excellent Hyderabadi food while his father had restaurants in Delhi and specialised in Pathani cuisine. In fact, she always fed him with her own hands when his mother was still living.

He's still one of the fittest actors in the Bollywood industry despite smoking 100 cigarettes and consuming 30 cups of black coffee daily.



