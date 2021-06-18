Shahrukh Khan-Kajol or Shahrukh Khan-Rani Mukherji- Which couple looks better?

Today let's spend some time thinking which couple looks better on screen, is it SRK-Kajol or SRK-Rani Mukherji. Well, before any of you can comment down below your opinion, I want to tell you that I absolutely love SRK and Kajol on screen.





Shahrukh Khan and Kajol have given many hits to the audience and won hearts over and over. Who can ever forget the iconic duo of Rahul and Anjali?





Well, if Rahul and Anjali have won hearts, Rahul and Tina gave solid competition. Isn't it? Shahrukh Khan and Rani Mukherji look very cute together onscreen.





Whom do you like more?