Shahrukh Khan Meets Aryan For The First Time Since His Arrest; Truly Heart-Breaking To See King Khan Like This

Shahrukh Khan visited Mumbai's Arthur Jail today to meet his son Aryan for the first time since his arrest and it truly is a heart-breaking moment for every SRK fan ever. From being the face of Indian Cinema for decades to now being made to visit one of the most infamous jails to see his son, who would have ever thought of seeing SRK like this?

Aryan Khan, who was captured by NCB in a drugs-on-cruise case with allegations of drug consumption, has been in jail since October 8. The 23-year old has been denied bail twice now and his next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26. In the meantime, SRK has been facing brutal trolls online with people questioning his parenting and morality. Then there were reports in the media that SRK has completely been shattered by the incident and this is the lowest he has seen and been in.

In his rare appearance, SRK didn't address the media. He spent around 20 minutes in jail and then left. And for the fans, the hope continues that come Oct. 26 Aryan Khan might finally get bail from the High court. Till then #StayStrongKingKhan.