Shahrukh Khan movies that you probably haven't seen

We can watch his movies at any time of year or for any reason, and there are plenty of them. Yes, I'm referring to the undisputed champion of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and the best of him from our childhood to the present. We decided to celebrate his birthday like everyone else in Bollywood today by giving away morsels of his brilliant work throughout the day. But, aside from that, do we really need an excuse to write about King Khan? SRK has done it all, from giving us crazy blockbusters like 'DDLJ' and 'K3G' to standing in his iconic pose and making all the women weak in the knees. It's no surprise he's king.





Here are his 5 movies that you must have not watched.

1. Swades

2. Paheli

3. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na

4. Yes Boss

5. Rab Ne Banaa Di Jodi



