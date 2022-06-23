Is Shahrukh Khan not going to be a part of Koffee With Karan Season 7?

Some days after rejecting the comeback of the new season of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker Karan Johar has declared that his famous chat show is considering coming back. Karan took to Instagram to announce to fans that Koffee With Karan is producing for its new season and will come on the OTT Disney+ Hotstar today finally the trailer for the upcoming season was launched.





With the list already announced, fans are really excited about the show, however, SRK's fans had the disappointment as their favourite and the king of the couch will not be coming on the show. SRK's presence in Koffee with Karan has actually given us some of the funniest moments on the couch, including the episode where he actually came up with Alia to promote Dear Zindagi. SRK has always been very honest about his answers and his answers have that spark which is needed for the show. I mean anyone who comes with SRK actually has to fight hard to get the hamper with some of the wittiest answers which are expected only out of SRK.





I think SRK was already done with his appearance on the show and maybe that is the reason why this season he has taken a break from the show. I am sure his fans are gonna miss him seeing him on the couch of KWK, season 7.





Were you expecting SRK in season 7?