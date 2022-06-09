Shahrukh Khan is playing a bad guy, and will battle Ranbir Kapoor in Bhramsatra

Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is one of the year's major Hindi films. While fans of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are excited to see them on-screen together, another segment of the audience is excited because of Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in the film. The actor reportedly has a brief role in the film, the specifics of which have yet to be revealed. However, if fans are to be believed, SRK has a significant role in the film and will be seen clashing with Ranbir's character Shiva in the story. According to a Twitter post that has recently gone viral among SRK fans, the superstar plays the role of a scientist in the film who has access to Brahmastra, which, according to the story, is the most powerful weapon in the entire universe. Using the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama as a source, a Twitter user is known as 'Bada Jaanwar' wrote, "SRK plays the role of a scientist who is working towards creating a powerful energy from resources around him." He has access to Brahmastra, which is a significant source of energy for him. He appears in the film's first 30 minutes. Are You excited about Shah Rukh's Appearance In Brahmastra?