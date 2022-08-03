Shahrukh Khan secures the rights to remake this Govinda movie

The fans can't wait to see the King of Bollywood on the big screen as he prepares to make a comeback with Pathan. According to recent rumours, SRK has now acquired the rights to remake one of Govinda's most well-known films.

The rights to recreate the 1998 comedy caper Dulhe Raja, which starred Govinda and Raveena Tandon, have been purchased by Shahrukh Khan.

Few people are aware of Shah Rukh Khan's love for comedy and that Dulhe Raja is one of his favourite popcorn movies. SRK was game for the idea when one of the colleagues recommended buying Dulhe Raja's exclusive rights. Additionally, SRK and his business own the satellite and digital rights, which they would now sell to the partners and profit handsomely from the renewal of the licence.

The agreement regarding Dulhe Raja was set long ago. Farhad Samji has really been drafting Dulhe Raja while also collaborating with Salman Khan on Kabhi Bhai Kabhi Jaan. He has been urged to create a new script while keeping the world of the original, which is currently a work in progress.

Red Chillies will be more than pleased to remake the movie if the text is a faithful adaptation and the actors are enthusiastic. If not, they are happy with the money the movie will make from showing on television and internet platforms.

Will you want to watch the remake of Dulhe Raja?