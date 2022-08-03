Shahrukh Khan turned down Don 3?

There was a rumour that Farhan Akhtar was writing the script for Don 3 at one point. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were reportedly going to team together for the action movie, according to rumours that circulated online.

But unfortunately Shah Rukh Khan has allegedly turned down Don 3!

Shah Rukh Khan didn't necessarily dislike the script, either. Just that Shah Rukh wasn't entirely persuaded. He is aware that Don is a legendary part and would like to return to the role if he is entirely comfortable with the screenplay. He wants to be absolutely certain before signing on the dotted line because the box office situation is not good.

Apparently, Farhan is now rewriting the script. If SRK subsequently approves, let's wait and watch what happens with this famous sequel.