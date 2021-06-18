Shahrukh Khan's 5 underrated movies that you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Shahrukh Khan has given us hundreds of great movies over the decades but we tend to go back and watch our favourites or the most known ones. Don't believe me? Let's do a test, tell me how many times did you watch DDLJ and how many times you have watched Darr? And that's how you will get an answer.

Swades

Swades is one of my favourite movies of SRK but I am sure a lot of people haven't watched it. This is a very beautiful movie to enjoy with your family. Go, watch it today. It's streaming on Netflix.

Chamatkar

It's a story of a village schoolteacher and the ghost of a murdered man who teams up together to take revenge. SRK and Urmila Matondkar featured in this film. Streaming on Netflix.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

It's a story of a boy Sunil (SRK) who fell in love with a girl Anna (Suchitra Krishnamoorthi) who was already in a relationship with someone named Chris. Sunil then tries to create misunderstandings between Anna and her love and that's how the story moves further. Streaming on Netflix.

Darr

Darr is a film where SRK showed one of the finest performances. He plays an anti-hero character where he falls in love with a girl Kiran (Juhi Chawla), gets obsessed with her, stalks her, and finally tries to claim her by kidnapping her. Streaming on Amazon Prime.

Baazigar

Baazigar is also one of the finest films of SRK where he pretends to be in love with the two sisters played by Shilpa Shetty and Kajol, only to take revenge. A brute character played by SRK. Streaming on Amazon Prime

Do you agree with the list? Which other films of SRK do you think are underrated?