Is Shahrukh Khan's character more powerful than Ranbir's in Brahmastra?

Brahmastra has been in the works for a long time, but some crucial parts have yet to be completed. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romance, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo is one of the film's major highlights. According to reports, SRK is playing the role of a scientist. He'll make a brief appearance. He shot his scenes in Mumbai in 2019. More exciting information is now available. It's about SRK and Mouni Roy's feud. Fans believe SRK's role will be much stronger than Ranbir's. Do you have the same opinion?